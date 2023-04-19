Actress Ileana D’Cruz has announced that she is expecting her first child. The actor posted a photo of a black and white onesie with “And so the Adventure Begins” written on it. In another post, Ileana showed a close-up of a pendant with the word “mama” written on it.

Ileana was formerly in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. Even though it was unclear whether the two were married or not, in 2019 the pair had already parted ways. According to speculation, Ileana has found love again with Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London and Katrina Kaif’s brother. — IANS