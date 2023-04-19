Actress Ileana D’Cruz has announced that she is expecting her first child. The actor posted a photo of a black and white onesie with “And so the Adventure Begins” written on it. In another post, Ileana showed a close-up of a pendant with the word “mama” written on it.
Ileana was formerly in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. Even though it was unclear whether the two were married or not, in 2019 the pair had already parted ways. According to speculation, Ileana has found love again with Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London and Katrina Kaif’s brother. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...