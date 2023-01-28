Actress Jamuna passes away

Jamuna, who acted in about 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, is survived by a son and a daughter.

She was born at Hampi in Karnataka on August 30, 1936, but her parents Nippani Srinivasa Rao and Kowsalya Devi moved to Andhra Pradesh. She received her primary education at Duggirala in Guntur district and was a stage artiste in her school days.

Jamuna, whose real name was Jana Bai, made her acting debut at the age of 16 with Puttillu (1953) directed by Garikapari Rajarao.

It was LV Prasad’s Missamma (1955), which gave her recognition. She had played a supporting character in the film with the lead roles played by N T Rama Rao, Savitri and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. In a career spanning four decades, she portrayed a variety of roles and acted with these legendary actors of her time other top actors of her times.

Jamuna also acted in 11 Hindi films. —IANS