Actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared that she suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son. The Oscar winner, in an interview, said she got pregnant in her early 20s and ‘had a miscarriage alone in Montreal’ before she could get an ‘intended’ abortion done.

Lawrence got pregnant again during the filming of Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up and suffered a second miscarriage. She then had to undergo a surgical procedure to remove tissue from her uterus.

Meanwhile, talking about pay inequality, Lawrence said she had to contend with it in Hollywood, too, where she has often been paid lower than her male co-stars. She revealed she made far less than the likes of her male co-stars in American Hustle, while reports revealed in 2021 that she earned $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up. — IANS