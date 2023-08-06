Actress Kirti Nagpure talks about her passions

Actress Kirti Nagpure, who is a part of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla NaamRadha Mohan, is an avid reader and painter. She prioritises time for her passions, both on set and at home. Despite her busy on-set hours, she indulges in books during breaks and has turned her makeup room into an ongoing painting project.

Kirti says, “Painting has always brought me joy. Despite the demanding shoot schedule, I manage to steal moments on set to transform my makeup room into a canvas. It brings a sense of peace and rejuvenation. Painting is truly therapeutic and allows me to find inner peace.”