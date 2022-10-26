Actress Kritika Kamra, who was seen in the streaming series 'Hush Hush', will celebrate a working birthday on Tuesday

Actress Kritika Kamra, who was seen in the streaming series Hush Hush, celebrated a working birthday on Tuesday as she was occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project, For Your Eyes Only. After the success of her last project Hush Hush, she has now taken up the thriller For Your Eyes Only.

Kritika will be essay a never-seen-before avatar in the espionage thriller, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame. The project is being directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit and will be shot in three countries.

Having begun her journey with television, Kritika has played different characters on OTT as well, with Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush. For Your Eyes Only will be soon available to stream on Netflix. — IANS