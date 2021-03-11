Actress Palak Jain is the new entry in Sony Entertainment

Why did you say yes to a show which is already on air?

Because I was so much into the script ever since my audition. I was waiting for the offer. And as soon as I got it, I accepted it. I always wanted to work for a Sony TV show as they bring a variety of content for audiences.

What makes Dosti Anokhi different from other daily soaps on TV?

This show has a very unique concept and story. In fact, that was one of the reasons that I even rejected a few offers as I was eagerly waiting to be a part of this show.

Tell us about your role in the show.

I will play Isha. She is Jagannath and Kusum’s granddaughter. Isha is a typical modern South Delhi girl but at the same time, she is also deeply rooted in her family values from Banaras, which gives a desi touch to her personality. The best part about this character is that she is unfiltered and straightforward.

What are the similarities and dissimilarities between you and your character Isha?

Talking about the similarities between me and Isha, we both are full of life and driven by positive energy. But at the same time, unlike Isha, I’m a pampered child and I lived most of my life in a joint family.

How was it sharing screen with veteran actors like Sushmita Mukherjee and Rajendra Gupta?

They both are phenomenal actors and I have learnt a lot just by observing them on the sets. Everything about them is so on point.

Talking about the young co-actors, how is your bond with them?

I share a strong bond with all my co-stars, especially Ismeet and Sahil. Ismeet and I talk about everything and can laugh at anything as we both have a sense of humour. On the other hand, Sahil and I make some incredible reels that are immensely loved by the audience. Our off-screen masti just acts like a cherry on the cake.

Tell us about your shooting experience so far?

I explored my real potential with this show. As an actor, when I perform, I live that moment. So, in this journey, I have lived as Isha, which was no less than an eye-opener. It increased my craving to perform. I wake up every day with the same enthusiasm and curiosity about what this day of the shoot will bring up.

What kind of twist will your character bring to the show?

An interesting twist in the story is coming up around Isha’s career, which I bet is going to be entertaining.