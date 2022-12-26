Actress Rajeeta Kochhar passes away

On Saturday (December 24), veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar passed away due to cardiac arrest and kidney failure. She was 70. After her sugar levels shot up, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on December 20.

She is remembered for her performances in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Hatim. She was also a part of Bollywood movies such as Parwana, Rajnigandha and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Earlier, in 2021, she had suffered a brain stroke after which she took a break from work.

Rajeeta’s niece Nupur Kampani shared, “We had admitted her to the hospital on Tuesday . She was getting stable but then all her parameters failed and she passed away.”—TMS