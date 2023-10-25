Actress Reese Witherspoon wants to make optimistic stuff

ANI

American actress and film producer Reese Witherspoon opened up about her obsession with comedy during a panel discussion at Hello Sunshine’s inaugural Shine Away Event in Los Angeles.

“I came to this realisation and I’m sure you guys are going to find this shocking: I’m not meant to be doing dark, heavy, intense, horror, gore, darkness movies. People like to see me do light movies. And I was like, okay…,” she said.

“I want to make optimistic stuff that excites girls to be women in this world because it is a wonderful thing to be a woman in this world,” added Witherspoon.

Even while Witherspoon has been seen in darker, more serious roles (Election, Wild), she is best known for her comedy work with films like Legally Blonde and her most recent Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, alongside Ashton Kutcher.

