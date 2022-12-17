Actress Sakshi Dwivedi believes it is very important for people to understand that celebrities also go through a lot in their lives. While people love to follow celebrities on social media, she wishes that the audience could understand the reality. “Everybody is in competition, but when you’re a celebrity it becomes quite difficult to face everyone. This world needs good people, so that they can bring positivity in the lives of others. It’s not easy to handle the pressure in this industry. As an actor, you’ve to manage everything,” she says.

She adds, “No matter how good you’re at any skill, if you are not able to sell your skill in the market, it’s of no use. There’s a lot of competition and everyone is busy selling themselves.”