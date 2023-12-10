Actress Somy Ali says rejection is huge part of the acting world

IANS

Actress Somy Ali, who is known for her work in movies like Aao Pyaar Karen, Chupp, Andolan, and many others, has said surviving in the industry is not easy and actors should be wary of the fact that ‘rejection’ is a huge part of the acting world.

Somy, who was last seen in the 1997 movie Chupp, said people need to be aware of the struggle required to survive here, before they decide to join the industry.

“I believe that if an individual is solely passionate about being in the entertainment industry, he or she is also hopefully prepared and comprehends that the chances of making it big are significantly low. The person could have immense talent, but unfortunately politics and luck both play a huge role in anyone succeeding or tasting the inevitable failure,” shared Somy. The actress said she was not being pessimistic, as even Brad Pitt started out as an extra!

“Actors particularly should be wary of the fact that rejection is a huge part of the acting world,” she said.

The Anth actress further said, “It doesn’t mean you won’t make it and must quit because I am all for never giving up, but I am also pragmatic enough to know when to bow down and look for an exit sign. Thus, my advice is to give oneself a deadline that I will try for so many years and if nothing good comes my way, I will go to plan B.”