Actress Sonakshi Sinha gifts painting to creators of Dahaad

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving positive reviews for her show Dahaad, recently gifted a painting to the show’s creators, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, as a gesture of gratitude.
Zoya Akhtar took to social media and posted a picture of the painting along with the caption, “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial.”
Sonakshi re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show. She said, “Three cheers to girls who created my best role. Thank you, tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful.”
The thematic painting made by Sonakshi is a tribute to Reema and Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby. The eight-episode series is streaming on Prime Video.
