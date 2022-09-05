Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star in the upcoming film Babli Bouncer. Its motion poster was unveiled on Sunday. The comedy-drama draws its strength from an unusual storyline and the actress is thrilled to bring the film to the audience.

The film showcases the story of the lead character, a young female bouncer, and portrays various layers of the profession, which is usually taken up by men.

The actress says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to give the audience such an unusual character. The film’s shoot has been a hilarious experience. I was really excited by the first look of the film.” The movie, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, also stars Abhishek Bajaj

Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla in key roles. It will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23. — IANS