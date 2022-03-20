Adaa Khan shares pictures from her holiday in Maldives

Adaa Khan is currently holidaying in Maldives and the diva is enjoying her time. Whether it is beach fun or the water sports, the actress is making the most of her vacation. One of the most well-known aspects of the Maldives is the country’s thriving culture. Adaa says, “The beauty and splendour of Maldives will take your breath away. I am having a great time with some magical moments. Whether it’s the sunrise or the sunset, it is just amazing. I am also enjoying the delicious food. The weather is also good, so I can enjoy some swimming as well. I have also done kayaking and snorkelling, which is my absolute favourite.”

The actress adds, “I love to travel, it is my passion. I love to go to new places, explore them, meet new people, try different cuisines, see their culture because it makes me feel good, it makes me feel happy and helps me rejuvenate myself. I think it’s the best feeling ever and someone who loves travelling can understand me. God has made such a beautiful world and I think we all should see it.” Meanwhile, Adaa was last seen in the popular show Naagin 6. She recently made her digital debut with a family comedy series titled Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal.