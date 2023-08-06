Adah Sharma talks about her co-star Prem

Disney+ Hotstar recently dropped the trailer of its upcoming action series Commando. Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd, and created, produced, and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11. Co-stars Prem and Adah Sharma share a great bond.

Adah says, “Prem is a fun, kind guy who loves animals. I enjoyed working with him because he doesn’t succumb to mediocrity. He is excellent with action, acting, and as a human being too. Though we met the first time on Commando set, it somehow felt we knew each other from before. We were two kids on set with unlimited adrenaline, willing to practise for however long it took to get something right.”