Adam Brody joins Kristen Bell in comedy series

ANI

Adam Brody will be seen sharing screen space with Kristen Bell in an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.

The untitled series was ordered at the streamer back in March. It is based “on the unlikely relationship between the outspoken, agnostic Joanne (Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Brody)”.

The character Noah is further described as “a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.”

Brody is best known for his role in the hit Fox drama series The OC while his other TV credits include Fleishman Is in Trouble, Mrs America, StartUp, and Single Parents. He has also appeared in films such as Mr and Mrs Smith, Jennifer’s Body, Sleeping with Other People and Promising Young Woman.

Erin Foster created the Netflix series and serves as executive producer. Bell also executive produces in addition to starring. The show marks the second Netflix series in which Bell has starred. She previously led the dark comedy series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window at the OTT platform.