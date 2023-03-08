Add colour to life

It’s after two years of Covid, we are finally going to celebrate Holi without any restrictions. As tricity gears up for the festival of colour, we bring the list of concerts, pool parties and Holi theme parties that you can head to…
Concert calling
- At Chandigarh Club Sector 1, Prabh Gill will be performing.
- 4 By OYO are hosting Sundeck ft. Punjabi boy band, The Landers.
- HopUp Amusement Park, Zirakpur, is hosting a live music concert, Highway Holi 2023, by singer Milind Gaba and five other DJs .
- Singers Shipra Goyal and Khan Bahini are performing at Arena Lawn at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort, Mohali.
- Singer Varinder Brar will go live at Baithak: The Craft Kitchen
Party peeps
- Sunburn Arena, a sundowner event will take place from 10am to 5pm at Shivalik Country Club, Panchkula
- Vh1 Supersonic Takeover Holi Edition at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort, Mohali
- Golden Tulip Hotel, Panchkula will host a pool side Holi party, Life in Color 2023; will start at 11 am
- Malang the Family Holi Fest 2023 at Chimney Heights, Zirakpur, promises fun.
(Compiled by Sakshi Sharma)
