Adele gets angry at security for bothering a fan at her show

IANS

Singer Adele is the latest artiste to defend fans from security guards during a performance. In a fan-captured video that made its way online, the singer looked furious while confronting a security member in the crowd. The 35-year-old walked toward the edge of the stage and asked: “What is going on with that young fan there…”

She then stressed: “What’s going on with him?” “Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up,” Adele said to the unidentified person. “Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?” Adele then told the individual: “Can you leave him alone, please?”

The Hello songstress went on to assure the fan: “They won’t bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”