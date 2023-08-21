Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her migraines

IANS

Adele has opened up on her caffeine addiction, saying that calling quits on coffee is even tougher than giving up weed which has left her with a horrible migraine. This has increased her withdrawal by a great margin causing her a lot of pain, though belting out hits on stage has made it easier to deal with the whole mess.

The British mega pop star revealed to her audience back during her gig in Las Vegas, that giving up coffee has been harder for her than it was giving up smoking weed. However, she admitted that adrenaline and caffeine ‘must be the same thing’ as she always feels better after taking to the stage.

Talking about her withdrawal, she said, “I’m disgusted by what these withdrawal symptoms are. I’m not giving in now. I did have about 25 decaf coffees yesterday trying to trick my brain into thinking I was drinking coffee.”