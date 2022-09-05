Adele scoops up five awards at Creative Arts Emmy 2022; Chadwick Boseman honoured

ANI

Rolling in the Deep hitmaker Adele will need to expand the size of her award cabinet as she has scooped a string of awards at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy. The 34-year-old singer can add this to her endlessly growing list of accolades — to sit nicely alongside her Oscar and multiple Grammy Awards!

On Saturday evening (London time), she was honoured in the USA for her special TV show Adele: One Night Only, which aired via CBS last year as she prepared to unleash her chart topper 30. Her show was up for five awards and won all of them.

The on-off special, which saw the singer interact with fans and celebrities while singing a number of her songs, scooped the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award, beating Dave Chappelle for his Netflix show The Closer. She also defeated One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett’, Norm Macdonald’s Netflix special, and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special Return to Hogwarts. Adele’s show also won the award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction. — IANS

Boseman honoured

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, during Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony in Washington, was honoured with a posthumous Emmy for voicing the character of T’Challa in Marvel’s What If...? series. Boseman won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the What If... T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? episode. He was nominated in the same category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer), and Jeffrey Wright (What If...).

Taylor Simone Ledward, wife of Boseman, who received the award, said, “When I learnt that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording, everything that was going on in the world and in our world, and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication… Thank you so much for the honour, Chad would be so honoured and I’m honoured on his behalf.”

After a long struggle with colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020.