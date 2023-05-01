Adele supports 'fiance' at Lakers basketball game

Rolling in the Deep hit-maker Adele has cut a casual figure while supporting her alleged ‘fiance’ Rich Paul at an NBA game in Los Angeles, with the singer positively glowing while sitting courtside.

Adele, 34, looked chic and laidback, and could be seen parading her slimmed down curves while rocking a baggy tracksuit at the game recently. The I Drink Wine singer sat next to her beau as they watched the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Adele’s supposed hunky husband-to-be is most notable as a long-time friend and agent for NBA star LeBron James, who was also present. While Adele looked casual in her grey oversized tracksuit, complete with a full-on glam make-up look, Rich matched the British star with his attire.

Rich could be seen wearing a green and cream patterned tracksuit, with the top zipped up to just below his chin and with a gold wrist watch peeking out from his sleeve. — IANS