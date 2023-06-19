'Adipurush' makers to rewrite dialogues out of respect for audiences' sentiment

—IANS

After receiving severe criticism over its dialogues, makers of the recently released film Adipurush announced that they would be rewriting the lines as a mark of respect to the audience.

A statement read: “Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team has decided to make alterations to the film’s dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience. The makers are revisiting the said dialogues and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of good collections at the box-office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of the audiences.”

The controversy appeared in the Lanka Dahan scene, when Ravana’s son lights up Lord Hanuman’s tail and says: ‘Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi jaanta hai.’ To which the character of Hanuman replies: ‘Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.’