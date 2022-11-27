Aditi enters Pushpa Impossible

Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible’s storyline is filled with thrills, twists and adventure, which entices the audience and keeps them engaged. Now they’ve introduced a new character, who will play Ashwin’s boss. Actress Aditi Bhagat will be seen portraying this role. Aditi has played significant roles in movies in the past, and is set to make her TV debut as Mansi Raidhan. She will portray a young intelligent businesswoman who is assertive, stubborn and ambitious. Mansi is a sophisticated woman who despises cheaters and liars.
Aditi Bhagat says, “While the show’s narrative is engaging and compelling, Mansi’s role is equally ambitious and engaging. I’m excited to play Ashwin’s boss in the show, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the character progresses.”
