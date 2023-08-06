Aditi Govitrikar talks about her pageant MMI 2023

Actress Aditi Govitrikar is on a mission to challenge conventional beauty standards and promote inclusivity. Her beauty pageant, The Marvellous Mrs India (MMI) pageant, is all about celebrating every woman for her individuality and inner beauty.

She says, “Marvellous Mrs India Pageant is not about conforming to societal expectations of beauty. Instead, it focuses on breaking stereotypes and celebrating the essence of womanhood. Aditi believes that true beauty lies in embracing one’s flaws and unique attributes rather than trying to fit into a narrow mould. Our Marvellous Mrs. India pageant is a celebration of authenticity and individuality. It is a platform for all women, regardless of their age, height, colour or status, to showcase their inner beauty and strength. There are no restrictions or boundaries here; every woman is beautiful, and every woman deserves to be seen and heard. I want to encourage all women to participate. I seek to foster positive body image and promote self-love among the contestants.”