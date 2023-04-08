Aditi Sharma redesigns her Rabb Se Hai Dua’s makeup room

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience with its narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for second marriage.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ghazal (Richa Rathore) is trying her best to win Haider (Karanvir Sharma) over, but Dua (Aditi Sharma) doesn’t let her succeed in her evil plans. To keep the fans entertained, all the actors work round the clock.

Depending on the shoot schedule, actors are either giving their take or preparing for the next scene in the make-up room. As a result, the make-up room plays a very important role in an actor’s life because it ends up becoming their second home.

To feel at home on the sets, Aditi has transformed her makeup room with a personal touch. Aditi has designed her room by putting up some motivational posters on the wall and giving it a nice floral vibe, by painting the door herself. She has also set up a mini kitchen in her room since she loves to eat her meals warm and nice.

Aditi says, “There is a small mandir as well. And to add a personal touch to my room, I have been painting the door of my room. I have painted cherry blossoms with leaves, and I am really excited about it.”