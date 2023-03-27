Aditi Shetty is happy about law on feeding stray animals

Resident Welfare Associations are now expected to make sure the animals in their vicinity are fed.
This comes as a welcome change for animal lovers such as actress Aditi Shetty.
Aditi says, “I have read about so many instances where some people have attacked and fought with people for feeding stray animals and it breaks my heart to see there is no empathy for these special creatures which bring so much joy to our lives. It’s such great news and I am elated to know that this law has been passed and now all the animal lovers can feed these babies without any issues.”
On her love for animals, she adds, “I am a proud godmother to two rescued cats— Pika and Chika and two dogs — Theo and Coco. They are my babies and bring a lot of joy to my life.”
