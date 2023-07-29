Aditya Deshmukh on fast-paced life

Aditya Deshmukh believes that life has become fast-paced, and it’s important to preserve oneself through all this.
He says, “In the fast-paced life, our work life, personal life, and career have become entangled, leading to a sense of losing oneself. I believe that life has turned into a race. The pace of life is swift, and everyone aspires to progress, eager to exhibit their talents on numerous platforms, all vying to be a part of the spotlight. As actors, we often make sacrifices in our personal lives to highlight our talents. This intense involvement sometimes leads us to sacrifice our personal space.”
