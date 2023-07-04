Aditya Deshmukh seeks divine blessing

Actor Aditya Deshmukh, who is seen in Suhaagan, says that it is a pleasure to be part of the show.

He says, “My character, Vikram, is negative. He is jealous of his younger sibling. He has issues with his brother and his achievements.

Aditya recently visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for his upcoming project. He says, “I got there and finished my darshan in around 10 to 15 minutes. Not only did I have mukh darshan, but I also got to interact and converse with the Panditji there, and it’s an altogether different feeling when you get a chance to see Ganpati ji this close. So, I try to visit Siddhivinayak once a year to seek blessings.”

He adds, “I have trusted God with everything. I’ll work hard and leave everything to chance. I always feel that there is a heavenly power at work that assists you in reaching your goals in life.”