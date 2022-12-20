Aditya hits the bullseye

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their new Hotstar Specials - Aar Ya Paar, a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive the modern world.
The action-drama is directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha and releases on December 30. The high paced action drama is helmed by Aditya Rawal, Patralekha, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shukla, Varun Bhagat, Nakul Sehdev and others.
The series follows the journey of Sarju, played by Aditya Rawal, the protagonist and a tribal man with a formidable talent in archery. Aditya says, “I learnt archery for the series and had a great time doing it. Our archery coach, Swapnil Parab, taught me to use the tribal bow (a basic bow without any trappings), a recurve bow (used in competitions like the Olympics) and the compound bow.”
