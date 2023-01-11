Adivi Sesh talks about G2 amid CBFC removing RAW from Pathaan

The makers and cast of Gooachari 2 (G2) held a pre-vision video reveal and press conference in Mumbai on January 9.

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is the main lead, discussed what G2 stands for and how there’s no agency connection in the story as in upcoming Pathaan wherein CBFC ordered to remove the name of RAW. As G2 is also a spy thriller action film, we wonder if it would get cuts for naming any agency in the dialogues.

Putting all the questions to rest, Adivi Sesh explained, “Our agency (in the film) is Trinetra, not RAW… Context matters…I don’t know the context in which it was used in Pathaan. But ours is a different agency.”—TMS