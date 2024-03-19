In a world where celebrity-influence often shapes trends and societal norms, a growing number of actors are using their platforms to advocate for a cause close to their hearts — pet adoption. These compassionate individuals champion the idea of ‘Adopt, don’t shop’ when it comes to welcoming furry companions into their lives. Through their personal experiences, heartfelt stories, and unwavering dedication to their four-legged friends, these actors inspire a wave of compassion and empathy towards animals in need.
Let’s take a closer look at seven actors who are promoting the joys and rewards of adopting pets fro shelter homes.
Welcoming Bailey & Sia
John Abraham
Known for his macho roles on screen, John Abraham reveals his softer side through his commitment to animal welfare. His decision to adopt Bailey, a pup rescued by an animal welfare organisation, showcases his belief in giving abandoned animals a chance at a better life. Bailey, along with her adorable daughter Sia, now shares a loving home with John.
Cat dad
Pavail Gulati
Pavail Gulati is a devoted pet parent. His affection for animals shines through as he proudly declares himself a “cat dad” to his adopted stray dog and two feline companions. Pavail uses his platform to spread awareness and encourage others to open their hearts and homes to animals in need.
Bonding with Dosa
Kalki Koechlin
Renowned for her unconventional roles, Kalki Koechlin extends her boldness to her personal life by rescuing and adopting a cat, Dosa. Dosa’s journey from a stray to a cherished member of Kalki’s family reflects the transformative power of love and compassion.
Her growing family
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi finds herself unable to resist the urge to help distressed and abandoned dogs. Her heartwarming story of going from one dog to four during the lockdown speaks volumes about her dedication to animal welfare.
Embracing pet parenthood
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha’s recent loss of her beloved cat Madira serves as a poignant reminder of the deep bond between pets and their owners. Through her heartfelt tribute and ongoing dedication to her remaining feline companions, Richa highlights the joys and challenges of pet parenthood.
No pedigrees
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon’s passion for rescuing and adopting animals shines through as she opens her heart and home to a diverse array of furry companions. From her Mumbai residence to her countryside farm, Raveena provides sanctuary to a menagerie of rescued dogs and cats, each with its own unique story. Her commitment to prioritising adoption over purchasing pedigree breeds reflects her belief in the inherent value of every animal’s life. Through her example, Raveena encourages others to follow suit.
In sickness & health
Gulshan Devaiah
Gulshan Devaiah, known for his versatile acting skills, is also a dedicated pet parent to several cats. His unwavering support for the idea of adopting instead of shopping for pets reflects his commitment to animal welfare. Gulshan’s willingness to care for his furry companions through sickness and health showcases the depth of his bond with them and his belief in providing loving homes to animals in need.
