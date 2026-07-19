Adrija Roy on avoiding typecasting: “I want to surprise myself and the audience”

Television actress Adrija Roy, who is currently winning hearts as Rahi in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, believes that an actor’s biggest responsibility is to keep evolving. While the entertainment industry offers countless opportunities today across television, films and OTT platforms, she feels every role should add something new to an actor’s journey instead of simply repeating what has already worked.

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Speaking about the possibility of being typecast after a successful performance, Adrija says she understands why it happens but hopes to avoid it as much as possible. “When a role becomes popular, people naturally start seeing you in that space because they know you’ve done it well. I don’t blame anyone for that. But as an actor, I would always like to surprise both myself and the audience. I don’t want to keep doing the same kind of character again and again. Every role should teach me something different.”

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She adds that choosing the right project is not always easy, especially in an unpredictable profession like acting. “Of course, every actor dreams of having multiple of choices, but that’s not always how this industry works. Sometimes a good production house offers you a role that may not be exactly what you imagined. In such situations, I think you have to look at the complete picture—the team, the story and what the character brings to the show. There is no right or wrong answer. Every actor has to make the decision that feels right at that moment.”

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The actress also reveals that she has stepped away from opportunities that didn’t feel right creatively. “Yes, I have said no to a few projects. It wasn’t because they were bad, but because I couldn’t connect with the characters. If I don’t believe in a role, it becomes difficult for me to do justice to it. I would rather wait for something that genuinely excites me.”

Talking about opportunities for women, Adrija says she is happy to see stronger female characters being written today. “I think things have changed for the better. Women are getting more layered and meaningful roles now. There is still room for improvement, but the audience is accepting stories led by women, and that’s a positive sign for the industry.”

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For Adrija, the most satisfying projects are the ones that stay with the audience long after the credits roll. “Entertainment is important because people watch shows to relax, but I also love stories that leave you thinking. Even if one person feels inspired or sees life differently after watching a character, I think that story has done its job. As actors, we have the privilege of reaching millions of people, and I feel that responsibility should never be taken lightly,” she concludes.