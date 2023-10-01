Aerosmith farewell tour postponed

ANI

Renowned band Aerosmith has postponed the entire 2023 Peace Out: The Farewell Tour due to injury to the vocal chords of frontman Steven Tyler. The band shared the update via a statement on social media.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can,” Tyler said in the statement.

The tour delay comes amid Tyler’s ongoing vocal cord issues, which were previously believed to be related to typical damage. However, a health professional has since confirmed the singer also ‘fractured his larynx’ and will require ongoing care.

Celine Dion and Madonna both postponed tour dates this year due to health conditions. Bruce Springsteen was also similarly forced to push back all of his September shows due to his struggles with peptic ulcer disease.

