Aetashaa Sansgiri of PunyashlokAhilyabaiis all for gender equality

Sony TV’s historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the iconic story of Ahilyabai Holkar, a doyenne of girl child education, women rights and empowerment. Ahliyabai was a very progressive woman, who always supported and inspired girls to take a stand for themselves.
Actress Aeteshaa Sansgiri, who plays the titular role says, “I’m a big supporter of gender equality. Boys and girls should be taught early on to value their own skills and talents rather than give importance to specified gender roles and be restricted within that boundary.”
The actress adds, “We should not stereotype them to erstwhile societal roles defined for them. We ought to treat our sons and daughters equally, and give them the same chances to learn and develop for their better future. Girls should be taught to trust themselves and encouraged not to compromise for anyone. Women are capable of anything and everything, if they put their mind to it.
This thought was already ingrained in the visionary Ahilyabai in the 18th century, which helped in setting a benchmark for succeeding generations. She continues to be relevant and inspires many through her contribution to society.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note