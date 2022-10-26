Aetashaa Sansgiri of PunyashlokAhilyabaiis all for gender equality

Sony TV’s historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the iconic story of Ahilyabai Holkar, a doyenne of girl child education, women rights and empowerment. Ahliyabai was a very progressive woman, who always supported and inspired girls to take a stand for themselves.

Actress Aeteshaa Sansgiri, who plays the titular role says, “I’m a big supporter of gender equality. Boys and girls should be taught early on to value their own skills and talents rather than give importance to specified gender roles and be restricted within that boundary.”

The actress adds, “We should not stereotype them to erstwhile societal roles defined for them. We ought to treat our sons and daughters equally, and give them the same chances to learn and develop for their better future. Girls should be taught to trust themselves and encouraged not to compromise for anyone. Women are capable of anything and everything, if they put their mind to it.

This thought was already ingrained in the visionary Ahilyabai in the 18th century, which helped in setting a benchmark for succeeding generations. She continues to be relevant and inspires many through her contribution to society.”