Afiya Tayebali loves her character in Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad

Afiya Tayebali loves her character in Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad on Star Plus is a show that promises a soulful journey through life’s bitter and sweet moments. Actress Afiya Tayebali who makes her television debut with the role of Katha in this unique narrative, says, “Katha is deeply rooted in her culture. She finds joy in old Bollywood melodies, holds on to values, and believes that even the smallest sign from the universe can guide her path.” About the nature of her character, she adds, “She may seem sweet and innocent, but she has a strong mind. She stands up for what’s right and protects her loved ones fiercely. Every character in the show is unique and lovable in their own way.”

