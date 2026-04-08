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Home / Lifestyle / Afsana Khan: From Titliaan to Dhurandhar, singing every note with heart

Afsana Khan: From Titliaan to Dhurandhar, singing every note with heart

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Sadhika Sharma
Updated At : 05:59 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Afsana Khan
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Afsana Khan, known for her powerful, emotion-driven voice, continues to make her mark across film and independent music. With hits like Titliaan, Naal Nachna from Dhurandhar, and Rang De Lal from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, she blends intensity with versatility.

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Talking about Rang De Lal, Afsana shares that being part of the sequel came as a surprise. “I didn’t even knowI was in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. I got a call just two days before the song was recorded, and now it’s out there,” she says, adding that she’s happy her voice features in both films.

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For Naal Nachna, the excitement was instant. “When I got the call and was told it’s for Dhurandhar, I was already excited. Then I got to know about the star cast, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt and I knew I couldn’t let this chance go.” Despite the track being recorded earlier by another singer, she stayed true to herself. “They wanted my style, and I just gave my best.” Reflecting on a full-circle moment with Shashwat Sachdev, she recalls being considered for Bhangra Ta Sajda early in her career. “At that time, it wasn’t my time. But he remembered me after 7 to 8 years. That’s humanity,” she says.

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On the difference between film and independent music, Afsana keeps it simple, “A singer’s job is to sing. Whether it’s a film or an independent track, I sing every song wholeheartedly.” While she once leaned towards sad songs, she now enjoys exploring everything. “I like both, romantic heartbreak and high-energy tracks. It’s all about the feel.”

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