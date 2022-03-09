Anuj Sachdeva back on television

Star Bharat is set for a new show Woh To Hai Albela, which will premiere on the channel on March 14. The cast includes Shaheer Sheikh, along with Anuj Sachdeva. Anuj is returning to TV after a long gap. The actor says, “Even though I have worked on every platform, be it films or OTT, but TV will always be my first love. I like the character I am essaying. Over the years, my fans have showered me with love and support by sending a lot of messages because they wanted to see me again on the small screen.”
He adds, “Rajan sir (Rajan Shahi) is always amazing and when I got a call from him for this character, instantly I gave my consent for it because I have done shows with him before. And I didn’t want to miss this chance to meet him again. I hope fans will shower their love once again.”
