After being part of several acting projects, Nitu Chandra Srivastava has launched an all-women production house. She shares notes…

You are an actor, producer and a sportsperson; how do you manage all the roles?

If you want to do something you’ll manage to take out time. Acting makes me happy. As a producer, I want to tell my story — from my roots in Bihar to right now when I’m producing a couple of Hollywood films. And taekwondo, my sport, teaches me never to give up.

How did you get your first acting break?

I was a successful model back then. I was doing an ad-shoot with Amitabh Bachchan sir and Priyadarshan sir after which the latter offered me the film Garam Masala.

How do you think the industry has evolved?

Over the years, the industry has really evolved as far as content is concerned. There is more female-oriented work and a lot of thought-provoking films are being made.

With the advent of OTT, what kind of content do you wish to work in as an actor?

As an actor, I am happy that lots of stories are being narrated on OTT. I’m looking to do positive and clean stories. I want to work in biopics and tell inspirational stories of people.

Tell us about your upcoming Hollywood projects…

There are two films I’m working on and will let you know soon! Till then, you can watch the movie Never Back Down: Revolt.

Any recent role you would like to take up?

I have been watching a lot of South Indian movies. I would love to do the kind of films Sai Pallavi, Priya Mani, Trisha and Tamannaah Bhatia are doing.

What made you launch an all-women team production house?

In the industry, women don’t get equal chances or equal wages. Also, there are so many stories that women want to tell but have not got enough opportunity. Empowering women is the best thing we can do to uplift society.

Who is your inspiration in acting and also in sports?

I love Shabana Azmi ji. I am also inspired by Smita Patil, Neena Gupta and Sai Pallavi. In sports, I am inspired by martial artists like Rani Bala.

How has your sports background helped in the acting career?

As an actor, you need to balance your mind and body. It’s possible only because of sports, as it gives you a sense of team spirit, discipline and a never-give-up attitude.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I finish dinner by 7 pm, go for intermittent fasting and drink a lot of water. I avoid wheat, sugar, milk and oily things. I’m on a high protein diet, but I balance it with vitamins and minerals. Also, I follow proper skin and hair-care routines.