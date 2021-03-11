After gifting car to director, Kamal Haasan now gifts bikes to assistant directors of Vikram

Actor Kamal Haasan, who gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kanakaraj, the director of his just released action entertainer Vikram, has now gifted bikes to all the assistant directors of the film. The actor, who is overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to the film which has set cash registers ringing all over the world, has gifted Apache RTR 160 bikes to each of the film’s 13 assistant directors.

Industry insiders claim that the film, which continues to do brisk business across the globe, has crossed the $2 million gross mark in the US, something very rare for a Tamil film. In the United Arab Emirates, Vikram has taken the second biggest opening for an Indian movie in 2022 after KGF 2. — IANS