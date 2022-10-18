 After giving a flurry of hits, some of Bollywood's master storytellers seem to have lost their flair : The Tribune India

After giving a flurry of hits, some of Bollywood's master storytellers seem to have lost their flair

Blame it on the pandemic or rise of OTT, they have failed to impress audiences and critics alike

After giving a flurry of hits, some of Bollywood's master storytellers seem to have lost their flair

Raksha Bandhan



Mona

Where are the Bollywood’s master storytellers when the industry needs them the most? This is one question every fan is asking. Hindi cinema has seen the glory of packed halls, serpentine queues outside them, super-hit music, hero-heroine’s attire dictating fashion trends and the dialogues making it to common parlance. As cinemas await footfall and films that can lure cinephiles back to the halls, here is getting to know some master storytellers and their tryst with the box-office.

Aanand L. Rai

Picking up themes from real life and turning them into hard-hitting cinema has been Madhur Bhandarkar’s signature style. Crime and prostitution in Chandni Bar; Page 3 and its fake society; Traffic Signal and the world set around it (it won Bhandarkar the National Award for Best Direction); Fashion and its highly competitive stakes, Bhandarkar rose as someone whose cinema strived to make a difference.

Retaining their mojo are Bhansali, Hirani

Interestingly, while most Bollywood directors are failing to reignite their magic, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kept his promise to present a larger-than-life spectacle. After the grand success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, he recently again tasted BO success with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Even Rajkumar Hirani has retained his Midas touch. After Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots and PK, his last offering Sanju did good business too.

Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker

Not that he stopped exploring varied themes, but after Fashion (2008), none of his films have enjoyed much success, including Babli Bouncer, Indu Sarkar and Calendar Girls. Even Kareena Kapoor-starrer Heroine couldn’t make a mark. Tenacious as Bhandarkar is, he has continued portraying strong women as the lead in his films. His next is going to be India Lockdown, which will be released on OTT.

Madhur Bhandarkar
Babli Bouncer

Black Friday, Dev D, Gulaal, That Girl in Yellow Boots and Gangs of Wasseypur, director Anurag Kashyap has built a world hostile and noir. While his films might not have earned commercial success, but he has been the forerunner of modern-day cinema. Ugly (2014), though appreciated critically, did not see much footfall in cinema hall. Bombay Velvet, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz, Manmarziyaan, Choked and Dobaaraa have also diluted Kashyap’s films, though he tasted great success on OTT with crime thriller Sacred Games.

Dobaaraa

Anurag Kashyap

Lagaan was director Ashutosh Gowariker’s ticket to the big league. A commercial success, it o won eight awards, including Best Popular Film at the 49th National Film Awards. The Aamir Khan-starrer also made it to the top five, after being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali

Swades and Jodhaa Akbar were loved; even if the former didn’t set the BO on fire, the latter was a hit. But ever since, Gowariker is failing to repeat that feat. What’s Your Raashee?, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Mohenjo Daro and Panipat failed to impress. His next is an untitled project with Aamir Khan, which is due to release in 2024.

What’s amiss?

With Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015) to his credit, Aanand L. Rai has enjoyed both critical and commercial acclaim. His last outing, Zero, despite the presence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, failed to impress. Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, which hit the screens this August, too raised doubts about the master storyteller’s craft. His next film, Gorkha, will also witness Akshay as the leading man. Aanand will also produce the film.

Jab We Met, Highway and Tamasha to his credit, Imtiaz Ali launched his own label of Indian romcoms that won over viewers. If the first was a hit, the second did average business while Tamasha failed at the BO. His Jab Harry Met Sejal also failed miserably, as did his next film Love Aaj Kal (2020 film). Ali has been for long working on Punjab’s popular singer Chamkila’s biopic.

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt created meaningful cinema with movies like Arth and Saaransh right at the beginning of his career. His fame was further cemented by blockbusters like Aashiqui and Raaz, memorable hits like Naam, Sadak and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. While Bhatt left direction for a significant time, his comeback film Sadak 2 recovered the costs but was panned by audiences and critics alike.

Sooraj Barjatya defined Indian cinema in a unique way. Starting with Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, he painted Indian family in all colours of the rainbow. The music in his films was super-hit, as were his cinematic outings. However, despite the same basic structure, even if Prem Ratan Dhan Payo did crunch good numbers, it was panned by the critics. All eyes on his Uunchai now, which hits the cinemas in November.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

2
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

6
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

7
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

8
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

9
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

10
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Jayalalithaa death: Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty'

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala