After 'Pagglait' Guneet Monga teams up with director Umesh Bist once again

Guneet Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment have signed Umesh Bist, director of Pagglait, for the second time. Talking about it, Guneet Monga says, “Umesh is a prolific storyteller who has a deep and delicate understanding of human emotions, which is his USP. That’s why the moving and extraordinary story of Pagglait touched the hearts of so many people. This is Sikhya’s second collaboration with Umesh Bist.”

Meanwhile, Sikhya’s documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers on Netflix is headed to the Oscars. The short film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is the story of an indigenous couple in South India that bonds with an orphaned elephant, Raghu. The film has been nominated among the top five documentary shorts globally by The Academy, which happens to be the third Oscar nomination for producer Guneet Monga. — TMS