After the entry of wildcards, judges of Chef Vs Fridge 3announce a double elimination

Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge S3 has proved to be a roller coaster ride since its inception. While Chef Ajay Chopra has kept the audiences entertained through his strict yet comic ways, Chef Shipra Khanna makes her presence felt through her expert tips and helping nature. While the two judges perfectly play their roles on-screen, contestants too aren’t leaving any stones unturned to make their journey memorable as they fight for the title of India’s next celebrity chef.

As the contestants of the show gear up for their next challenge, the judges throw another googly as they announce a double elimination episode. The stakes are high as the three contestants of the losing team of the screening challenge enter the kitchen for the face off.