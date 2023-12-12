After the leap: Sikandar Kharbanda, who plays the character of Manoj Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about the show

You have become part of the cast post the leap. What was your reaction when you were offered the role?

YRKKH is India’s longest-running television show. So if one gets an offer to play a character in this show, it is definitely a milestone moment! Also, after almost 15 years I will be seen on Star Plus again.

The show has been running for 15 years, which is rare. How is it working with the production house Director’s Kut and Rajan Shahi?

It is indeed a rare feat that a show is consistent with its connection and content. To be a part of such a popularly successful franchise is very gratifying for any actor. I’m fortunate that I got this opportunity.

Tell us something about your role.

My character excites me because I’m getting to play a role that’s unlike I’ve ever done before — a docile gentleman who puts others’ needs before his own. It is an out-and-out positive character.

What’s one thing about your character that you personally relate to?

He loves his family just like I do in real life.

How do you think the audience will connect with the theme explored in the show this time?

I am pretty confident that the audience will love this new family as much as the earlier ones. I’m confident of the makers’ vision, which is time tested. They’ve done it before and will do it again. Fifteen years is a long time to prove that.