After working in South-Indian films, Kritika Singh Yadav has now made her TV debut with Colors’ show ‘PyaarKaSaatVachan - DharamPatnii’. She talks about her role

How has been the journey from Bhopal to Mumbai?

Due to my father’s job, I have travelled a lot. I belong to Bhopal, completed my studies in Nagpur and was in Pune for a job. In 2020, I came to Mumbai just before the lockdown.

How did you get into acting?

Modelling and acting are two things I have always been inclined towards. I made my acting debut with a Tamil comedy film, Rayar Parambar. Then during the lockdown, I continued giving auditions. That’s how I bagged my debut TV show on Colors.

How did your parents support you?

In my joint family, most members are in government service. My younger brother is also preparing for that now. But my mother has always been very supportive towards my career. I have always been inclined towards acting. I had no idea about where to begin, so I started with modelling.

In your early years, how has television influenced you?

I remember my mother used to watch all the daily soaps, right from Pavitra Rishta to Kumkum. And I also used to enjoy them with her.

Since you have done films in South India, were you hesitant to work on television?

The lead role in this show came to me at a time when I was waiting for the reaction to my South-Indian films. Also, Ekta Kapoor is a big producer; she is the primary reason why I said yes to this project.

How was your interaction with Ekta Kapoor?

We met once for the script-reading of the show. She has a very positive aura. I am looking forward to meeting her more times.

How will you define your character in Pyaar Ka Saat Vachan?

I play Prateksha, who is a teacher. She is strong and always ready to face problems. She always comes up with a solution.

How much do you believe in the institution of marriage?

A lot; my parents are my idols in this regard.

How do you see your life in 10 years from now?

Definitely acting in good projects! I will not discriminate between work in films or television or OTT. Whatever is good for me, I will do it.

How do you de-stress yourself?

I love to spend time alone. I am a foodie, so I like to eat, especially sweets. I also paint in my free time.