Afzaal Khan talks about working in show Baazi Ishq Ki

What is so special about your role in Baazi Ishq Ki?

I am playing Alok, a character that has different shades. You can say he is funny, but at the same time he is quite negative.

What’s the look of your character, and how much time do you need every day with your hair and make-up?

He is a cool guy with jazzy blazers, gold chains, bracelets and rings. I take 20 minutes to get ready with my hair and makeup.

How much do you relate to your character?

Having worked in the television industry for about 23 years, I have portrayed a wide range of characters. I strive to add depth and intrigue to each character. Interestingly, in real life, I’m quite the opposite of the roles I play, as I mostly portray negative characters.

What are your expectations from the show?

I don’t expect a lot these days as it’s a game of TRP. Aaj kahani kuch next week kahani kuch aur. I just go with the flow now. USP, I guess, is the story always.

How is it working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik?

I have known Yash since 2004. He’s more like a brother to me. I collaborated with Yash and Mamta in Sadda Haq back in 2013, and now, after a decade, I find myself working with them once again. It’s always a pleasure working alongside them.

The TV industry has evolved over the years. What changes do you see in the industry?

Television has changed a lot. The pattern of work has changed. Earlier, there was no pressure, but now there is so much pressure because of broadcast issues. There is no limit on working hours; it has really changed a lot.

OTT has given competition to TV. Do you agree?

OTT can never give competition to TV. Television series are easily accessible, but OTT will not be found in every house. Everyone likes to watch TV serials, but I don’t think they want to watch OTT content because of sex and violence.

How do you unwind after a hard day at work?

After a hard day’s work, I just have a good time with my family and thank God for the wonderful day.

Any interesting incidents from the sets?

I just started shooting, and I know all the actors on the sets. With Ritu Chaudhary, I have worked in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, so she is the one with whom I gel the most.