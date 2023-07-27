Agam Dixit talks about his role in Honey Trap Squad

Could you tell us about the series of Honey Trap Squads?

My character’s name is Junaid. He has just returned from London after completing his studies. He is a cool dude who likes to party and chill with older girls. He respects everyone, and he is loved and pampered by his elder brother.

What is special about your role?

I can somewhat relate to the character. In real life, I like to party and meet new people. Also, I am pampered by my family.

How was the experience working with the cast?

This web series is totally different from what I have done in the past. I was excited to do this because it was my first experience shooting in an international location, and what better place than Dubai? We shot at the most prime locations in Dubai, and I will cherish this experience forever. Most of the time, I shot with Ali and Ruma. They are both fun to work with. In between scenes, we had fun. I share a brotherly bond with Ali.

Any interesting incidents from the sets?

Everything was smooth because we had such a calm director, Anand Mishra sir. He made every difficult situation easy.

What kind of web series would you like to do in the future?

I would like to do something like Jamtara in the future, where I can showcase my acting skills. I am open to doing everything that comes as a challenge.

