 Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery gets a new twist in celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's adapted version, 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'. Watch the pilot episode on OTT and : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery gets a new twist in celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's adapted version, 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'. Watch the pilot episode on OTT and

Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery gets a new twist in celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's adapted version, 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'. Watch the pilot episode on OTT and

Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery gets a new twist in celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's adapted version, 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'. Watch the pilot episode on OTT and

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley



Mona

The Queen of Crime’s fans are in for a real treat, as filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj picks up Agatha Christie’s celebrated novel, The Sittaford Mystery, and adapts it into a web series, tentatively titled, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. The pilot, set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, has already been dropped on Sony LIV, offering its subscribers a unique opportunity to co-create the title of this detective thriller. Wait... it gets better... after watching the episode, users can help the protagonist Charlie solve the mystery by finding clues!

Murder on the Orient Express

Well, when it comes to the Agatha Christie, there have been numerous adaptations on screen, even if ‘she never cared much for the cinema, or for wireless and television’. But her ardent fans wouldn’t stop anytime soon. Bhardwaj, who has earlier adapted William Shakespeare’s tragedies Macbeth to Maqbool, Othello to Omkara and Hamlet to Haider, shared, “I grew up devouring all the mysterious tales of Agatha Christie. Her plots, characters and settings remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today.”

With National Award-winner Bhardwaj at the helm, the series boasts of an impressive cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta and Ratna Pathak Shah. Bhardwaj is the director and co-writer, along with Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. He is also the producer, along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

World’s Favourite Christie

And Then There Were None (1939) was named the ‘World’s Favourite Christie’. It also remains the most adapted work of Christie. It got a big screen outing in English as And Then There Were None in 1945, Ten Little Indians in1965 and again as And Then There Were None in 1974.

Its 1989 British version Ten Little Indians was set on safari in the African savannah. It got a Bollywood outing, replete with comedy, song and dance sequences, in Gumnaam (1965), starring Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen and Mehmood. The film had memorable songs, including Gumnaam Hai Koi and Hum Kaale Hain Toh. The story was also adapted into many Indian regional films, including Iravil (Tamil, 1970), Aduthathu (Tamil, 2012) and Aatagara (Kannada, 2015).

Booked for screen

  • Death On The Nile, Christie’s 1937 novel has seen two film adaptations, one in 1978, and another in 2022, with the same title.
  • Murder On The Orient Express (2017) takes from Christie’s 1934 novel by the same name.
  • BR Chopra’s Dhund (1973) was inspired by Agatha Christie’s 1958 play The Unexpected Guest.
  • Bengali films Chupi Chupi Aashey (1960), Shubho Mahurat (2003) and Chorabali (2016) are said to be inspired from The Mousetrap, The Crack’d From Side To Side and Cards On The Table, respectively. Malayalam movie Grandmaster (2012) takes after The A.B.C. Murders.

Movie Adapted from The Sittaford Mystery

The Sittaford Mystery, around which Charlie Chopra is based, has been adapted many times. It was adapted to television in Agatha Christie’s Marple series in 2006. It was also adapted as an episode in French series Les Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie in 2018.

The winning combination

Anjum Rajabali

  • Veteran screenwriter Anjum Rajabali and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have been wanting to work together for many years. As Agatha Christie Limited approached Bhardwaj for an adaptation, the duo grabbed the opportunity to collaborate. They are joined by Jyotsna Hariharan in writing the screenplay for Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley.
  • Rajabali, who has to his credit Drohkaal, Ghulam, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Raajneeti, shares that an Agatha Christie adaptation on his resume brings him much joy. Even though he had read most of Christie’s works, but not The Sittaford Mystery. “Agatha Christie’s plots are inherently intriguing. Add to that the moral ambiguity that her characters have, and the fact that there is more than one suspect made it a very interesting and challenging screenplay to write,” he says.
Vishal Bhardwaj

  • As the pilot episode introduces the element of supernatural dimension, it pushes the envelope further. Rajabali, all praise for Bhardwaj’s interesting take on adaptations and Hariharan’s sharp sense of screenwriting, vouches, “I can assure you that even those who have read the novel will be taken by surprise.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue