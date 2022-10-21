Netizens outrage over 12-year-old Riva Arora's casting

Twelve-year-old actress Riva Arora has featured in a music video alongside Karan Kundrra. However, the video did not go down well with netizens, owing to the massive age difference between them. While Riva is 12, Karan Kundrra is 38. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment. The music video in question is titled Akhiyan and it also features Erica Fernandes. While the video was also shared on the official Instagram page of Riva Arora, followed by the outrage it seems that it has been pulled out.

The video shows Riva on a date with Karan where she is seen holding a drink, which netizens found offensive. — TMS