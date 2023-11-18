Ageing gracefully: Hollywood star Drew Barrymore shares why she is avoiding plastic surgery

IANS

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has talked about why she is steering clear of plastic surgery. She said that she is avoiding cosmetic procedures because of her ‘highly addictive’ nature. Barrymore said, “I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I’d continue to chase it, get this and that done. That scares me, just because of my own approach to things.”

“So, I’m waiting on making any alterations,” Barrymore said. The actress, who battled substance abuse as an adolescent and gave up drinking altogether in 2021, said she had not “done anything” to fight the aging process.

“And I’m going to maintain that as long as possible,” she said. “I have zero judgement for anyone doing anything. But I do not see myself resorting to it.” Barrymore does, however, indulge in beauty products.