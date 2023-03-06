 Ageism in the film industry is a reality even in the times of OTT, where youth does not determine an actress' shelf-life : The Tribune India

Ageism in the film industry is a reality even in the times of OTT, where youth does not determine an actress' shelf-life

Ageism in the film industry is a reality even in the times of OTT, where youth does not determine an actress' shelf-life

Madonna



Mona

At the recent Grammys, Madonna introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s performance of Unholy in a white shirt, black tie, and suit, but more than the historical act, it was her pigtail hairstyle that grabbed eyeballs. How a woman in her 60s present herself took the attention away from the very first trans act at the prestigious music awards.

Ageism has plagued women’s choices. How they dress, who do they marry or the roles that they are offered follow a social diktat. And even though the world is going through a change, the pace is painfully slow.

Ageism is a reality that even the Material Girl cannot escape; the impossible standards of beauty and appropriacy continue to limit, what women can achieve or do with their lives. If Meryl Streep, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith have broken the glass ceiling in Hollywood, only a handful; closer home, Indian films continue to celebrate men well in their 50s, and the actresses still struggle to stay relevant past turning a certain age.

Madhuri Dixit in Ek Do Teen & Jacqueline Fernandez (right) in the remake

Right from Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit to Neena Gupta have talked about actresses not getting to explore their full arc, for society is yet to acknowledge women past a certain age. Madhuri Dixit personifies Ek Do Teen, so why have Jacqueline Fernandez in the remake? Sushmita Sen in her iconic Dilbar track has been replaced by Nora Fatehi. OLE OLE 2.0 in Jawaani Jaaneman brings Saif Ali Khan back, not Kajol; Tip Tip song in Sooryavanshi has Akshay Kumar from the original back, but not Raveena Tandon.

Tip Tip featuring Raveena Tandon & Katrina Kaif (right)

Films take another extreme. Sanjay Dutt at 54 romanced Prachi Desai (25) in Policegiri; Akshay Kumar at 46 had Kajal Aggarwal (28) opposite him in Special Chabbis; Ajay Devgn at 44 was paired opposite Tamanna (24) in Himmatwala, SRK had romanced actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, both half his age in Rab De Bana De Jodi and Om Shanti Om.

Sushmita Sen & Nora Fatehi (right) in Dilbar Dilbar

Actor Konkona Sen has pointed out that when it comes to portraying women on screen, there is hardly any representation of women over 30. Neena Gupta too has been vocal about not getting work. On young actors doing roles for older women as well Neena Gupta replied to a fan on Twitter saying, “Yes I was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role to kam se kam humse kara lo bhai, ” she tweeted back when Saand Ki Aankh released in 2019.

Sharmila Tagore

Actor Pranitaa Pandit sees ageism as an established mindset. “Our conditioning is so deep that it reflects in how the industry treats its women. We are not allowed to express ourselves the way we want to because we know we will be criticised. Be it the industry or society, there have been double standards.”

Neena Gupta

Actress Kate Sharma says, “There is no age limit for being good enough to work in the industry. It’s unfortunate that stories for older female actors aren’t written as compared to male actors. It’s even more unfortunate that an older male actor is forced to play younger roles. But, thankfully, more and more people are producing content that defies stereotypes.”

Konkona Sen

Actress Sonu Chadrapal believes in the dictum “live and let live”. “It’s difficult to age gracefully, let alone in an industry that idolises and worships youth and beauty. It’s unfortunate that age eclipses an actress’ talent.”

Hitanshu Jinsi points out that male actors who work with female actors half their age are often producers themselves. According to Charrul Malik, ageism exists in both Bollywood and Hollywood. “In serials, when you get older, you automatically manage to fit into the roles of mother and bhabhi or saas,” points out Malik.

On the brighter side, OTT has started taking small steps towards defying ageism. Shefali Shah’s career was catapulted by Delhi Crime, and rightfully so. OTT has brought back a host of wonderful performers, including Neena Gupta and Maduri Dixit, back to the screens.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Punjab

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

5
Nation

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over 'blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

7
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

8
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

9
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

10
Trending

Nawaz Sharif's PMLN shares 'bill' of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara

Life sentence for Captain for Amshipura ‘staged’ encounter

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...

Mustard selling below MSP, farmers cry for help

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26


Cities

View All

2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Revive vanishing industries, say Amritsar traders

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Nine Oppn parties write to PM on ‘misuse’ of probe agencies, slam Sisodia’s arrest

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy