Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde-starrer Sanki slated for Valentine's Day 2025

After the success of Tadap, Sajid Nadiadwala presents Ahan Shetty once again in Sanki along with Pooja Hegde in the lead. The filmmaker has made a fresh pair of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde for this cinematic spectacle all set to release on February 14 on Valentine’s Day. Nadiadwala took to social media and made the announcement, “The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you Directed by #AdnanAShaikh #YasirJah .”

Sanki is written by Rajat Aroraa, directed by debutants Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah.